Southern Grace Dinners return to Fisher’s
Southern Grace Dinners return to Fisher’s
The popular Southern Grace Summer Dinner series celebrating fine food and delicious wine at Fisher’s at Orange Beach Marina starts on June 8 with James Beard Award semifinalist Erik Neil of Easy Bistro & Bar in downtown Chattanooga. Ticket info: fishersobm.com.
During the series, award winning chefs, sommeliers, and other special guests will prepare their own special menu beginning with passed appetizers and specialty cocktails, followed by a 5-course meal, each with a special wine pairing.
All inclusive tickets are $185 per person (not including beer & liquor). All dinners are communal seating to encourage conversation, laughter, and fun. But special seating requests will be accomondated.
The dates and chefs for this year’s series include: June 8 – Erik Neil; June 22 – Ryan Prewitt & Stephen Stryjewski; July 20 – Martie Duncan, Jim Smith, Josh Quick & Chris Lilly; August 3 – Sue Zemanick, Meg Brickford, Maggie Scales, Ann Castro, & Sophina Uong; August 10 – Vishwesh Bhatt & John Currence; August 17 – Adam Evans, Justin Devillier & Rob McDaniel.