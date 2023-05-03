Southern Grace Dinners return to Fisher’s

The popular Southern Grace Summer Dinner series celebrating fine food and delicious wine at Fisher’s at Orange Beach Marina starts on June 8 with James Beard Award semifinalist Erik Neil of Easy Bistro & Bar in downtown Chattanooga. Ticket info: fishersobm.com.

During the series, award winning chefs, sommeliers, and other special guests will prepare their own special menu beginning with passed appetizers and specialty cocktails, followed by a 5-course meal, each with a special wine pairing.

All inclusive tickets are $185 per person (not including beer & liquor). All dinners are communal seating to encourage conversation, laughter, and fun. But special seating requests will be accomondated.

The dates and chefs for this year’s series include: June 8 – Erik Neil; June 22 – Ryan Prewitt & Stephen Stryjewski; July 20 – Martie Duncan, Jim Smith, Josh Quick & Chris Lilly; August 3 – Sue Zemanick, Meg Brickford, Maggie Scales, Ann Castro, & Sophina Uong; August 10 – Vishwesh Bhatt & John Currence; August 17 – Adam Evans, Justin Devillier & Rob McDaniel.