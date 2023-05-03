Orange Beach named to yet another “best beach town” list

“There’s nothing like a beach town in the summer, with those quintessential sea breezes and healing saltwater for all sorts of fun,’’ writes K.C. Dermody in the opening sentence of her story titled 16 Best Small Beach Towns in the current issue of Trips to Discover, a digital travel magazine.

“While places like Myrtle Beach, Miami, and San Diego can make for a great beach vacation, when you’re looking to refresh and recharge, a small beach town without the thick crowds and the noise can be the best way to do it,’’ she continues in her story that lists charming beach getaways from California (Carmel-By-The-Sea) to New England (Stonington, Maine).

While Demody would have indeed found “thick crowds’ if she visited in July, she was spot on with her statement that Orange Beach “is renowned for its magnificent white-sand beaches. Mostly made up of quartz, it results in picture-perfect sand that sparkles in the sun while the water is a brilliant blue creating a stunning contrast.’’

She mentions swimming, boating, parasailing, golfing, dolphin cruising, hiking and biking among her things to do on the island.