Jan. 26 dance honors the late, great John Brust

By Gail Calma Sims

The Frank Calma Welcome Back Snowbirds Dance will be held on Friday, January 26 from 6-9 p.m. at the Foley Civic Center, 407 E. Laurel Avenue (Hwy 98. BYOB – Setups, Chips, soft drinks and water will be furnished. Feel free to bring appetizers. Cost is $25 per person, and dress is casual. Ticket information: 251-752-7422

This will be a tribute to John Brust, who has blessed our lives for the past 40 years here on the Gulf Coast with the All-Star Band! John went to be with the Lord on June 29, 2023 and our lives will be forever changed. Jerry Anderson has put the band together for that evening, and we want you all to be with us and share in the tribute! It will be a wonderful evening of dancing and celebration of John’s life!

This will be the16th Annual Frank Calma Memorial Welcome Back Snowbirds Dance sponsored by the Knights of Columbus, Elberta Council 2736 to raise money for local charities. John and Jerry are the reason our dance has been so successful. The Snowbirds and the locals all want to be there on the dance floor! Frank’s dream was realized each and every year because of this band. So thankul for their support all these years.