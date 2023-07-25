Jennifer Moore Foundation Rodeo Aug. 3-5 in Robertsdale

The 25th Annual Jennifer Claire Moore Foundation Professional Rodeo will be held at the Robertsdale Arena in Robertsdale (19477 Fairground Rd.) on August 3-5. Tickets can be purchased online at jennifermoorefoundation.com.

The rodeo honors the memory of Jennifer Claire Moore, a talented young barrel racer and Alabama 4-H Pole Bending State Champion who tragically passed away at the age of 16 by suicide. Driven by a mission to provide guidance, empathy, and positive reinforcement to Baldwin County teens in need, the foundation strives to create a lasting legacy that reflects Jennifer’s spirit.

To learn more about our transformative initiatives and how you can contribute to making a difference, visit jennifermoorefoundation.com.

The event will feature eight exciting nightly programs, ensuring a thrilling experience for attendees. The lineup includes Bareback Bronc Riding, Saddle Bronc Riding, Calf Roping, Steer Wrestling, Break Away Roping, Barrel Racing, Team Roping, and Bull Riding. The gates are set to open nightly at 5:30 p.m. with the main rodeo action commencing at 8 p.m. There will be free pre-rodeo festivities for children including face painting, play tattoos, and an inflatable bounce house and obstacle course from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Pre-sale tickets are available at jennifermoorefoundation.com and can also be purchased at the event. General admission tickets are $18 for adults, $10 for children aged 3-12, and free for children aged 2 and under.

The Aug. 3 show will feature a “Hometown Heroes” tribute to honor military and emergency services personnel. Entry will be complimentary for these individuals upon presentation of a valid ID.