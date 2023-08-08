Johnny Sansome plays Aug. 17 free show at Meyer

The final City of Gulf Shores Music at Meyer Park concert of the season will take place on Aug. 17 at 6 p.m. when Johnny Sansone brings his New Orleans flavored sounds to park located at 400 E. 22nd Ave. In the event of rain, the back-up location will be at the Big Beach Brewery up the street. Steve Jones and his crew of his crew from the Coastal Albama Chamber of Commerce will be selling very reasonably priced beverages for all ages, and Arepa’s Food Truck will be onhand.

Sansone has led the life of an itinerant bluesman, traveling around the country before settling down in New Orleans in 1990. Living in New Orleans brought a swamp rock tinge to his gruff vocals and emotional playing style. In his music, Sansone combines blues, boogie, and the frontporch Cajun and Zydeco sounds of the Louisiana Bayou Country.