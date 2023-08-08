SBCT’s Robin Hood postponed, will open on Aug. 11

The South Baldwin Community Theatre announced on July 31 that its Young Artists Series production of Robin Hood would not open until Friday, Aug. 11, with shows scheduled Aug. 11 at 7:30 p.m. and Aug. 12-13 at 2:30 p.m. The show is the 51st season’s finale at SBCT and the latest in the multiple award-winning Young Artists Series. It all happens on stage at SBCT, located at 2022 W 2nd St. in Gulf Shores. Ticket info: sbct.biz.