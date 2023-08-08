New lighting ordinance for Perdido Key approved

The Escambia County Board of County Commissioners recently approved amendments to the Barrier Island Lighting Ordinance, which regulates coastal lighting on Perdido Key.

On Perdido Key, properties south of Semmes Road must utilize wildlife-friendly lighting for exterior lights to protect sea turtle and beach mice habitats. The new lighting regulations will be effective for new construction once filed with the state; however, a five-year grace period gives existing properties until Jan. 1, 2028, to come into compliance.

Escambia County staff will be notifying affected properties in the coming weeks and providing technical assistance for properties looking to achieve compliance. For questions about the ordinance or wildlife-friendly lighting, please contact Samantha Bolduc at smbolduc@myescambia.com or 850-595-3460.

Both sea turtles and beach mice rely on naturally dark skies and are negatively impacted by excessive artificial lighting. Artificial lighting can deter nesting sea turtles and cause both adults and hatchlings to disorient away from the water and towards human structures and roadways. Beach mice are nocturnal, and excessive artificial light can deter normal foraging behaviors and increase predation risk. Wildlife- or turtle-friendly lighting utilizes long wavelength, low wattage and fully shielded light fixtures, which reduces the amount of light visible to wildlife.