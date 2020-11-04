Jorja Carrino’s back pack program philanthropy earns her Honey Bee Queen honors

Congratulations to Jorja Carrino of Gulf Shores Middle School for winning the 2020 Young Miss Honeybee Queen! She was crowned by Portia Hollis who was the 2019 Young Miss Honeybee Queen. Caroline Taylor was there to crown as the 2019 Little Miss Honeybee. Contestants participated in a food drive and collected canned goods and non-perishables for the back pack program, food pantry, and Turkey Take Out. “We are so proud of our students,’’ said GSMS teacher Kristin Weaver.