Junie B. Jones The Musical Jr. Sept. 29-30

Expect Excellence Community Theatre will present Junie B. Jones The Musical JR. on Friday, Sept. 29th at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 30th at 2 p.m. on the main stage of the Orange Beach Performing Arts Center. General admission is $10 and tickets can be purchased at onthestage.tickets.

From Marcy Heisler and Zina Goldrich, the creators who brought you Dear Edwina and Dear Edwina JR., comes Junie B. Jones The Musical JR. – a delightful adaptation of four of Barbara Park’s best-selling books, brought to life in a delightful adaptation created specifically for Broadway Junior performers. Join Junie B. on her first day of first grade, where many changes are in store.