Junior golf clinics & league play start in June at GlenLakes

PGA Golf Pro David Musial will be hosting junior clinics at GlenLakes Golf Club in Foley beginning in June. Cost is $105 per student for five instructional clinics held on Fridays at five playing opportunities on Saturdays. Students, including beginners, will also play league matches at GlenLakes on June 5, June 19, June 26, July 10 and July 17. The clinics and league are geared for boys and girls 8 to 16 who want to learn how to golf in a low-pressure environment. For more info, call (251) 955-1220.