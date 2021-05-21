World Ocean Day event June 8 on Perdido Key

Tuesday, June 8 will be a day of environmentally focused games, activities, and art projects at the Perdido Key Area Chamber of Commerce and Visitor’s Center.

The event will run from 10 am to 2 pm and is free to attend. The Chamber of Commerce is at 15500 Perdido Key Dr. For more info, go to VisitPerdido.com.

The Chamber along with multiple partner agencies will be presenting information on protecting our beaches and marine habitat. Kids will enjoy lots of interactive games and wildlife encounters with wildlife.

The open house will feature presentations by Florida Fish and Wildlife on the impact of invasive lionfish, including a live feeding of the lionfish which are housed in the educational display tank at the Perdido Key Visitor’s Center. Niuhi Dive Charters and Ocean Strike Team will educate on lionfish removal efforts through spearfishing while scuba diving.

The Alabama Gulf Coast Zookeepers will be on site with several indigenous species of mammals and reptiles for up-close encounters.

Clean Horizons will unveil art made from plastics picked up off our local beaches and Escambia County Marine Resources will offer fun and games in

cluding a recycle relay and a beanbag throw to knock stuffed lionfish off a reef while missing the native species that belong there.

The Perdido Chamber will provide marine-themed coloring murals for young artists to help complete and ECUA’s “Quench Buggy” will be onsite offering water and lessons on protecting the aquifer.