Tacky Jacks Gulf Shores Summer of Fun starts June 1

Tacky Jacks Gulf Shores presents its 9th Annual Summer of Fun each Tuesday through Thursday beginning June 1. The fun starts at 11 a.m. and online reservations are required. A monthly schedule of events is online at tackyjacks.com.

Hands on Habitat, Art al Fresco and Tacky Jacks Beach Games make up a series of weekly lunchtime activities offered at the waterfront venue.

Tuesday’s Hands on Habitat is a fun and educational nature series presented by Gulf State Park Nature Center, Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo, Learning Campus at Gulf State Park, Orange Beach Wildlife Center, Alabama Audubon, Gulf Coast Center for Ecotourism and Sustainability, and Clean Horizons.

Wednesday’s Art al Fresco is a lunch & learn for starving artists of all ages. Create different works of art & crafts. Projects include: tie-dye shirts, Hurricane Sally wood slice painting, shell and lionfish jewelry and plastic pollution mosaics.

Thursday’s Beach Games are all about a little friendly competition. Kids ages 6-12 compete in games, challenges and more! All participants get a free lunch from Tacky Jacks, prizes, and get to be on TV! Parents can compete in a friendly game of water balloon dodge ball for prizes! The event is free to attend for ages 6-12 every Thursday from 11am-12pm (arrive 15 minutes early).