K. of C. taking orders for Boston Butts thru June 25

The Philip A. Lambert Council of the Knights of Columbus in Gulf Shores is pre-selling Boston butts for Ju;y 4 weekend to raise funds for its charities. Butts are $35 each. Orders for perfectly cooked butts will be taken until noon on June 25. To order a butt, contact Jim Spencer at 850-384-5037 or gk@gulfshoreskofc.org or visit olg.org. Butts can be picked up June 30 from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church at 308 East 22nd Ave. in Gulf Shores. This is a great way to get your July 4 BBQ fix.