Doc’s ARC Hot Trot 5K is June 17 at LuLu’s

Registration is now open for the Annual Doc’s Hot Trot for ARC 5K Run/Walk and 1 Mile Run presented by the Robertsdale Rotary Club and LuLu’s Gulf Shores on Saturday, June 17 at 7:30 a.m. at Lucy Buffett’s LuLu’s Retaurant in Gulf Shores. Packet pick-up is Friday, June 16 from 3-6 p.m. at LuLu’s. Day of race registration and packet pick-up begins at 6 a.m. Info: robertsdalerotary.com.

Register online at Active. com or pick up a registration form in LuLu’s Gift Shop. The post race festivities will include food, beverages, live music and fun at LuLu’s. All net proceeds are donated to the ARC of Baldwin County. The course is flat, quick & certified, and the usual awards will be given for various age groups and divisions. The mission of ARC-Baldwin is to ensure those appropriate and quality services are available and accessible to persons with intellectual disabilities and/or developmental disabilities. For more info, call 251-284-3484 or 251-975-7363.