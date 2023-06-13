Chamber casino night fundraiser July 14 in Elberta

The July 14 South Baldwin Chamber Foundation (SBCF) Casino Night Fundraiser has a new home – the new Legacy Oaks event venue in Elberta.The fundraiser will feature 8 to 10 casino-like table games where guests play for fun! Each ticket includes entry and the opportunity to play at each of the casino tables with a predetermined amount of *playing chips. Any guest with a remaining balance of chips at the end of the evening will be entered into a raffle for prizes! All gaming tables and equipment are provided by Bama Casino Company.

The Casino Night Fundraiser is a BYOB event. SugarLove Food Truck will be on-site for food purchases. DJ entertainment will be provided by Feel the Beat Entertainment. And to add to the fun, get photos with your friends in the digital photo booth by Cool Shots Photo Booth. Tickets are presale only and can be purchased online at the SBCF website or at eventbrite.com. Sponsorships are available, and donations for raffle prizes and auction items are being accepted. Sponsor info: rachel@southbaldwinchamber.com. Proceeds benefit the programs and teacher/student grants provided by the South Baldwin Chamber Foundation.