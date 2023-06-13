According to website, only Utah & Oklahoma more sober than AL.



According to the 24/7 Tempo website, Alabama ranks near the bottom among the drunkest states in America for binge drinking within a 30-day period among adults 18 and over. The report, based on research from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Utah was the most sober state and Wisconsin was ranked first for those who drink excessively on a regular basis. Oklahoma and Utah were the only two state’s more sober. But fear not, the drunkest metro area in Alabama, according to website story, is the Daphne-Fairhope-Foley area, where 21.5% of adults binge drink, which is defined as slugging down five or more drinks on a single occasion for men or four or more drinks on a single occasion for women. Adults drink excessively at a national average rate of 19.8%.