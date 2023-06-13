Shorty’s Safe Haven offers summer youth horse camps

Shorty’s Safe Haven will host youth summer horse camps June 19-22 and July 24-27 at its campus at 12866 Hwy. 98 in Magnolia Springs, Shorty’s Safe Haven Equine Rescue & Rehab brings foster/adopted/at risk youth and rescue horses together for therapy.

The rain or shine camp includes a large covered riding area where campers will learn English and Western style riding techniques, grooming, horse nutrition and barn management. There will also be time for arts and crafts, swimming and fun on a slip n slide. Cost is $250 per week from 9 a.m. ‘til noon and $400 per week for 9 a.m. ‘til 3 p.m., including lunch. All proceeds benefit the foster families that Shorty’s serves. There is never a charge to foster families for its services, and Shorty’s runs solely on donations. For more info, call Amber at 251-213-8526.

Shorty’s benefits the children by offering them a friend (horse). They spend time learning all about horse ownership and most of all they build trust in the horse. The trust they build with the horse carries over into their everyday life. The horses have a natural healing for things like behavior and anxiety disorders many foster kids suffer from.

Shorty’s also offers mentor services to the older kids that may not have many life skills. They can help on the farm and learn skills that will carry over into any trade career. The farm experience in general gives them a sense of responsibility and confidence. Having a horse as a companion teaches the children to love and care for another living thing.