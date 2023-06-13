Volunteers needed for June 16 Fort Morgan ACF Cleanup

The Alabama Coastal Foundation World Sea Turtle Day Fort Morgan Cleanup will be held from 8:30-11:30 a.m. on Friday, June 16 at the west end of Fort Morgan. When tbey arrive, volunteers should pass the boat launch parking lot and go to the gate entrance to let staff know they are there for the cleanup. Volunteers will be directed to park in the field next to the office. As an added bonus, ACF is giving 32 complimentary Share the Beach flashlights to volunteers who help. That drawing takes place at 11:30 a.m. The Fort Morgan State Historic Site address is 110 AL-180, Gulf Shores, Alabama. Call (251) 990-6002 or visit acf.org.