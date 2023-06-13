Mobile’s Rep. Carl: Supreme Court voting decision will shut out Dems

By a 5-to-4 vote that included two conservative judges, the Supreme Court recently ruled that the Republican-dominated Alabama State Legislature had denied African American voters a reasonable chance to elect a second representative of their choice when mapping voting districts following the 2020 Census.

The surprising decision reaffirmed, as per the Voting Rights Act of 1965, that legislators must consider areas with significant Black populations when drawing voting district boundaries. Alabama has seven congressional seats and one in four Alabama voters is black.

Alabama’s 7th Congressional District, which is about 55 percent black, will drop to about 50 percent. Alternate voting maps will create a second majority-black district where the black voting age population would also be around 50 percent.

Republican Congressman Jerry Carl of Mobile told FOX10 News that the decision, rather than help democrats, will give Republicans a complete sweep of the state’s nine Congressional seats.

“It’s a presidential race. We’re gonna get all Alabamians to turn out heavy, the Republican side on the presidential race. This couldn’t be a worse time for the Democrat Party what’s fixing to happen. And they’ve got nobody to blame but themselves,” Carl told FOX10 News. “The Republican Party will own every one of these seats. You watch what I say. There will not be a Democrat in Washington, D.C. representing anybody in Alabama.”

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for the court majority. He was joined by fellow conservative Brett Kavanaugh and liberal justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson.

“I’m disappointed that we find ourselves redistricting once again and that two conservatives joined with the liberal judges to create a majority and overrule Alabama’s congressional map. I will always fight for south Alabama and will make sure our communities stay intact,” Carl said in a press release.