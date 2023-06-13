Famous social influencers found with coke worth $2.1 million on I-10

No less an authority than Bossip – not to mention the New York Post, the London based Daily Mail, Vlad TV and Shine My Crown – has covered a story about two social media influencers arrested by Mobile Police & Border Patrol officers after 217 pounds of suspected cocaine, with an estimated street value of $2.1 million, was found in hidden compartments in their car following a traffic stop on Eastbound I-10 on June 1. The women told police they were driving from Houston to Atlanta.

Melissa Dufour, @MeliMacBarbie, 36, of Miramar, Florida, and Racquelle Anteola, 34, @HeyRahKy, of Van Nuys, California, were arrested for trafficking cocaine. The women told conflicting stories about their alleged vacation which prompted the search of the vehicle, according to a MPD press release.

“We are sending a clear message, we are looking for those who are trafficking drugs to our area and will do everything in our power to stop you from bringing it here,” said MCSO Sheriff Paul Burch.

Anteola, whose stage name is Rahky, is a musical artist and rapper based in Los Angeles who has worked with big names like Tank, 2 Chainz, and T.I and has 117,000 Instagram followers. Dufour is an emerging fitness influencer and makeup artist, according to Bossip.

Bossip reported that Dufour is also an entrepreneur and the owner of an athletic wear brand. The website included the headline “Instabaddies To Inmates?” in its coverage, and reported that “the car reportedly had an elaborate set-up to keep hundreds of pounds of booger sugar out of sight, but the K9 unit sniffed it out.’