Mobile Mayor debunks story saying his city is dangerous

Mobile Mayor Stimpson has succeeded in debunking statistics that Forbes Magazine used to determine that Mobile was the “2nd Most Dangerous City in the U.S” in a recent feature story.

“Being labeled one of the country’s most dangerous communities based on erroneous data has no doubt done damage to Mobile’s reputation, but we are working to correct that and highlight the many, many good things happening in the City of Mobile,’’ the mayor stated.

“I want to thank the members of our staff and the FBI who spent months identifying and correcting the error that led to inaccurate data about Mobile being reported. We are confident this will not happen again, and future federal data will reflect the positive trends in crime that we’ve seen locally over the last several months.’’