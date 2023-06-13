Gov. Ivey sets ESPN straight about new transgender law

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey had a swift reply to an ESPN tweet about recent legislation she signed regarding transgender athletes playing college sports.

The ESPN tweet: “Alabama Governor Kay Ivey signed legislation on Tuesday that will ban transgender women from playing on female sports teams in college. This expands the state’s existing ban on transgender athletes on K-12 sports teams.”

Our dear MeeMaw’s response: “Let me fix that @espn. Alabama Governor Kay Ivey signed legislation on Tuesday that will ban biological MEN from playing on FEMALE sports teams in college.’’

The new law bans transgender participation in college sports for those whose biological sex does not match with the team’s gender.