Kyser Miree Memorial Fishing Tourney June 17 in O.B.

The 13th Annual Kyser Miree Memorial Fishing Tournament presented by La-Z-Boy will be held Saturday, June 17 at the Mobile Big Game Fishing Club at Orange Beach Marina on Marina Rd. Scales will be open from noon – 5 p.m. and the public is invited. (There is a satellite weigh station at Pelican Pub on Dauphin Island). Prizes include high end coolers and sunglasses, cash and artwork. There is a $50,000 prize for a state record Red Snapper. Tickets at $40 for adults and $20 for children. Register at wilmerhall.org. All proceeds benefit Wilmer Hall Children’s Home in Mobile. Info: wilmerhall.org or 251-401-1003.