Labor Day Dance set for Sept. 5 at Loxley Civic Center



By Cindy Youngblood

Back by popular demand is the Labor Day Dance this year at the Loxley Civic Center on September 5th from 2:00 – 5:00pm. The Platinum Premier Duo from Pensacola will perform some of the greatest hits from Motown, jazz, country and rock ‘n roll. The rich sounds and smooth harmonies of entertainers Misty Lane and Loren Stidham will have dancers struttin’ their stuff as they groove and move around the spacious dance floor.

The event is sponsored by The Revelers Club and is open to the public for dancers & listeners, too. Admission is $20 – cash or check at the door. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own beverages and snacks. Water, soft drinks, cups & ice will be provided. Table seating will be on each side of the dance floor in the auditorium. Plenty of parking is available at the venue located at 4198 Municipal Park Drive, Loxley.

It’s a great way to keep cool and celebrate with friends while dancing! For more information, please contact Cindy Youngblood 251-623-9183.