Legislators create bill to help solicit grants for Workforce Training Campus

The South Baldwin Gateway Initiative, a collaboration between local business Chambers, businesses, Orange Beach – Gulf Shores Tourism and others has taken a big step forward with its plan for a South Baldwin Workforce Training Campus that would provide much-needed housing for up to 2,000 seasonal workers, an education and training center and employee transportation services. At least $214 million would be needed to fund the project.

To that end, local state senators Chris Elliott and Greg Albritton sponsored a bill creating the South Baldwin Workforce Development Authority, a public entity to raise federal, state and local money on behalf of the campus project. The Initiative is eyeing property owned by the city of Foley in the undeveloped part of its industrial park on the west side of the Beach Express a half mile south of U.S. 98.

“Our Baldwin County Legislative Delegation worked hard for us in getting SB336 through both the Senate and the House and passed into law on the last day of the session this year,’’ said Ed Bushaw, vice president of workforce development for the Authority. “The Authority will be run by a board of directors comprised of business people and will have involvement from the mayors or their appointees of Foley, Orange Beach & Gulf Shores. This step is important to the many steps that follow, but it is a crucial one in making the proposed campus a reality.’’

The Authority will begin raising funds for the project by applying for American Rescue Plan Funds, federal grants and private investments.

In addition, The University of South Alabama and Coastal Community College have agreed to open locations on the campus, and the Gulf Regional Early Childhood Services will manage the childcare facility on the site.

Bushaw said SBGI hopes to have a full budget for the campus this summer, which will help it secure grants.

Although much has to be accomplished before then, the SBGI hopes to initiate a transportation program using smaller vans and campus residents for work use. That program would be completely subsidized by federal transportation grants.

“We are also currently working with all three cities to designate planning funds so we can take the next steps in this process,’’ Bushaw said. “Rest assured we will leave no stone unturned on moving this project forward. We understand the need and how important this campus is to sustaining and growing the businesses in South Baldwin County.’’

Pictured: The South Baldwin Gateway Initiative recently awarded Journeyman Status to Panini Pete’s Restaurant Group, which includes Panini Pete’s, Sunset Pointe, and Squid Ink. The program provides a career pathway where employers can develop and prepare their future workforce.