Lillian Breakfast with Santa is Dec. 16

Members of the Optimist Club of Perdido Bay have contacted Santa and Mrs. Claus to make sure the Annual Breakfast with Santa event is on their calendar for Dec. 16. They have responded and are anxious to see the wonderful boys and girls of the Lillian area. The event begins at 9 a.m. at the Lillian Community Club, 34148 Widell Avenue, Lillian. After breakfast Santa will visit with each child, birth to 12 years of age, and present an age-appropriate gift. For more information call or text 251-234-1122 or visit OptimisClubPB.org.