Lillian’s Bayside Baptist starts Grief Share Program

Bayside Baptist Church in Lillian will be offering GriefShare beginning in March. This is a worldwide grief support program that is for anyone that is grieving the loss of a spouse, a son, a daughter a relative or a friend. The 13 week program which will be meeting for 90 minutes on Tuesday evenings at 6 p.m. at the Church. Each participant will have their own personal workbook that will be needed at the meetings and also for reference at home. The meetings are DVD based, hearing from world renowned grief experts. You are welcome to begin attending the group at any point. Each session is “self-contained”, so you do not have to attend in sequence. The facilitators for this group are Greg and Debbie Brown, who have last a son, a brother and their parents. They were also facilitators for several years in Texas. For more information you can go to GriefShare website and also to sign up to attend the sessions. The website is griefshare.org. You may also call Greg at 812-371-2323 or Debbie at 812-764-3695 for more information. Bayside Baptist Church is located at 33677 Hwy 98 in Lillian.