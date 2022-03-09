Don’t forget to set your clocks ahead on March 13

Although computers, TVs and cell phones will automatically update at 2 a.m., remember to manually sets clocks ahead on March 13 in observance of daylight saving time, which always starts the second Sunday in March. As the adage goes, “spring forward” when DST begins and “fall back” when it ends on the first Sunday of Novemeber, which is Nov. 6 this year.

Time zones and daylight saving time are overseen by the U.S. Department of Transportation. States can opt out of daylight saving time and remain on standard time all year if the governor, state legislature and Congress agree. So far, just Hawaii and Arizona have done that. Eighteen other states have enacted legislation or passed resolutions that would make daylight saving time permanent, but Congress would have to change federal law to allow that, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.