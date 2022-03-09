Wharf donates $20K to Miracle League of Coastal AL.

The Wharf has pledged $20,000 to the Miracle League of Coastal Alabama, a nonprofit organization of volunteers dedicated to providing an opportunity for children and young adults with special needs and other developmental disabilities to play baseball, regardless of their disabilities.

The total cost of the project to be built on land donated by the city of Summerdale is estimated at about $2.7 million. Building the park is part of the Gulf Shores Lions Club Legacy Project first started in 2018. The Baldwin County facility will be made up of a specialized baseball field featuring a custom-designed synthetic, cushioned and rubberized surface that will eliminate any barriers to wheelchairs, walkers or other mobility devices as well as handicapped accessible dugouts, restrooms, drinking fountains and a boundless playground where children of all abilities are able to play together side by side.

More than 800 school-aged public school students alone in Baldwin County will benefit from the association and its amenities. Additionally, one of the main focuses of the Miracle League is to build self-esteem and encourage new friendships while being treated just as any other athlete. The Miracle League uses a “buddy” system – pairing each player with an able-bodied peer, which teaches many things beyond the sport itself.

“With generous donations like this, our development team just surpassed the $1MM mark in funds raised to date. We are very thankful to The Wharf for their support,” said Coastal AL Miracle League Chairman Bruce White.