Lunch & Learn with Gateway Initiative March 16 in Foley

Representatives from Gateway Initiative will be the guest speakers during the Foley Public Library quarterly Lunch & Learn on March 16 at noon. Gateway Initiative is a rapidly developing workforce development leader in Baldwin County. Information will be shared concerning their unique collaboration with two different Chamber of Commerce and they will discuss career pathing strategies for Baldwin County. They will also share info about the Gateway Training Academy for professional development. The presentation will end with a Q&A session. Reservations are required by 5 p.m. on March 14. RSVP online at foleylibrary.org, or call 251-943-1031. A free lunch will be served.