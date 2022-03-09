Input session for future zoning in Baldwin March 16 in Foley

The Baldwin County Commission’s Planning and Zoning Department has re-scheduled its Foley public input sessions for the countywide Long-Range Land Use Plan to Wednesday, March 16, from 10-11 a.m. at the Foley Civic Center, 407 E Laurel Ave.

Other input sessions are March 16 rom 5:30 – 7 p.m. at the Baldwin County Central Annex Auditorium in Robertsdale, March 17 from 10 – 11:30 a.m. at Bay Minette City Hall Council Chambers, and March 17 from 5:30 – 7 p.m. at the Baldwin County Fairhope Satellite Courthouse Commission Chambers. The public can also provide feedback by taking a survey/baldwincountyal.gov.

The info gathered will be used to update the existing land use plan and is only for zoned areas of the county. Land use plans are required by law in Baldwin County. Becoming zoned in Baldwin County can only occur if the Commission is petitioned by citizens within a planning district and must be voted on and approved by a majority of the residents within the district in order for zoning to be implemented. This process will provide valuable public input as Baldwin County strategizes about ways to prepare for future growth within the county.

For more info, visit baldwinourvision.com.