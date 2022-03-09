Perdido Chamber seeks crafters for April 30 fair

The Perdido Area Chamber of Commerce invites local artists, crafters, and businesses to participate in the Spring Craft and Vendor Fair on Saturday, April 30 at Innerarity Point Park, located at 5828 Cruzat Rd. from noon – 5 p.m.

Shoppers are also invited to come out and browse locally sourced crafts, goods, and services.

Vendor booths are available for $50 for chamber members, $100 for non-members, and $200 for commercial entities. For more info, call 850-492-4660 or email Lori@PerdidoChamber.com.