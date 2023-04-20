Line-up released for May 6-7 Perdido Key Music Festival

Playa del Rio & Sandy Roots will kick off a summer of concerts at Playa Del Rio RV park on Ole River with the May 6-7 Perdido Key Music Festival. Playa del Rio RV Resort is located at 16990 Perdido Key Dr. on Perdido Key, and there is free parking in the gravel parking lot behind the Snappy Foods.

May 6 acts include Glen Templeton, Johnny Hayes Band, Dark Water Project and Royal Horses. On May 7, Jenna McClelland, River Dan, Kyle Coulahan and Tyler Livingston and the Absolutes will be on stage. Sunday’s line-up also includes a musician appreciation jam session from noon ‘til 2 p.m. All singers, songwriters and musicians that play one song will receive a free pass for the day and a fest t-shirt. Also, PKMF will donate $25 to the Frank Brown Foundation for Music in their name.

“We want our local music community and family to come together, enjoy the festival and help raise money for charity,’’ said event founder/director Mark McBride. “It is going to be a great music event on the water with all the proceeds going to many great charities and causes. We have already raised over $10,000.’’

Festival Passes can be purchased at PerdidoKeyMusicFestival.com and daily fest updates will be posted on Facebook. Tickets are $50 for a 1-day pass and $100 for a 2-day pass (reserved VIP seating is $200 for a 2-day pass). Boat Slips are available for rent.

More than $25K worth of swag has already been donated for the fest charity auction/raffle. Two food trucks will participate, and there wil be a bar tent and a merch pavilion loaded with festival and band items.

Pictured: Guitarist Tyler Livingston plays classic rock ‘n roll, blues and funk equally well. He may cover Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Stevie Ray Vaughn, Van Halen, Jimi Hendrix, Journey and Santana in one set, and Sublime, John Mayer and Black Sabbath in the next, and Tyler uniquely interprets each song he plays with screaming guitar licks.