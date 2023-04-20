Public access allowed at NAS April 22-23

Chance to visit Lighthouse, Naval Museum, Fort Barrancas

The Navy ia allowing public access to NAS Pensacola from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. through the West Gate only on Blue Angel Parkway on April 22-23, giving non-military citizens a chance to visit attractions such as the Naval Air Museum, Pensacola Lighthouse and Fort Barrancas. . All guests 18 and older must have a valid state or federal picture ID such as driver’s license or passport. Access will be available depending on available parking at the (pictured) National Naval Aviation Museum. Once that parking lot is full, access will be halted until more parking becomes available. Temporary traffic control points will be located on base to prevent public access to other areas of the installation.

As always, restrictions will apply when visiting NAS:

• No weapons (firearms/knives) allowed (to include concealed weapon permit holders)

• No backpacks/coolers allowed (diaper bags or medically required bags are acceptable and subject to search)

• No alcoholic beverages allowed

• No drones allowed

• No convicted felons.

Foreign nationals are not permitted for entry. Guests with boat trailers will also be turned away.

The base has been closed for public access since the terrorist attack in December 2019. Access is limited to current Department of Defense ID card holders (active duty service members, retirees, and their families) and their guests, and veterans who possess a Veterans Health Identification Card from the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Before the terrorist attack and pandemic, the National Naval Aviation Museum was the largest single tourist attraction west of Orlando and east of New Orleans on the Gulf Coast.

Florida senators Rick Scott and Marco Rubio, made a joint effort to open up NAS Pensacola to visitors by proposing the creation of a separate, public access road leading to the base’s historic sites and bypassing the military access points. The Navy would add new perimeter fences along the route to secure the rest of the base. That plan taking the existing route between the front gate on Navy Boulevard and the back gate on Blue Angel Parkway and making it a public route would take several years to complete.