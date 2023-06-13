Lots of Father’s Day weekend activities scheduled at OWA

Head to OWA June 17 & 18 to celebrate Dad with fun activities, caricature artists, Dive In Movies and more! Grab lunch at one of OWA’s finest restaurants before heading into Downtown for some FREE activities including Ugly Tie Decorating, Lawn Games, Inflatable Axe Throwing, and Water Balloon Wars! There will also be a caricature artist at the Downtown OWA Splash Pad from 4-8pm each day, so you can bring home a complimentary caricature drawing.

Also, there will be a Dive In Movie on Saturday beginning at 6pm at Big Water Bay inside Tropic Falls featuring Shrek. For more info, go to Visitowa.com.