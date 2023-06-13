PBR fireworks & BBQ gala July 1 on hotel beach decks

Perdido Beach Resort will once again celebrate our nation’s independence at its annual fireworks gala and barbeque on Saturday, July 1 on the hotel beach decks overlooking Perdido Pass in Orange Beach.

The annual event includes an All-American beachside barbeque, live music featuring The Mixed Nuts, cash bars, and the largest ever star-spangled fireworks show from the beach.

The Mixed Nuts are a New Orleans based band that has played for numerous Mardi Gras events and alongside bands such as Journey, Kid Rock, The Temptations and The Doobie Brothers. The party is open to the general public.

Live music, cash bars, and general seating for the main event start at 6 p.m. on the resort’s beach decks. The barbeque will feature multiple salad offerings, spare ribs, Boston butts, beef brisket and chicken quarters along with a variety of side dishes and desserts. The largest fireworks show in the history of the resort will light up the sky over the Gulf of Mexico at dusk (approximately 9 p.m.) from the resort’s beach.

Advance purchase for the gala is recommended since availability cannot be guaranteed on the day of the event. Tickets are $60 for adults and $15 for children 6-12. Children five and under are admitted free. For more information about this event, call Perdido Beach Resort Guest Services at 251.981.9811, Ext. 204 or visit perdidobeachresort.com.

Parking for non-hotel guests will be on a first-come basis in the parking lot directly across from the resort on the north side of Highway 182 (Perdido Beach Blvd.) Wristbands may be picked up at the front desk on Saturday, July 1, beginning at 1 p.m.