Lulu’s adds separate allergen free kitchen

Lucy Buffett’s Lulu’s Restaurant in Gulf Shores is back open for business after closing for three weeks to add a new stand-alone allergen free branch to its kitchen.

The popular bistro, located on the northside of the Intracoastal Waterway under the Hwy. 59 Bridge, added an allergy friendly menu around 10 years ago, and just wrapped up construction on the new state-of-the-art allergen free kitchen on Jan. 27.

LuLu’s allergy friendly, dairy free menu has the same delicious LuLu’s taste as the regular menu. For added safety, LuLu’s managers and supervisors serve as allergen free menu wait staff and then personally cook and deliver the meal back to the table. This provides an extra level of safety for customers, some of who have not previously been able to eat at traditional restaurants.

Owned by the sister of Jimmy Buffett, who sometimes visits and has performed there, LuLu’s separate allergen free menu features the same coastal cuisine prepared to order with Lucy’s famed gumbo love, with gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, shellfish-free, egg-free, and seafood-free options.