New plates support Montevallo, Samford, West & North Alabama

The Alabama Department of Revenue has issued new license plates for supporters of Samford, Montevallo, North Alabama and West Alabama. Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Autism Acceptance and Huntsville Hospital were also due for a five years redesign but opted to stick with their current tags.

The state issued a new standard-issue license plate in 2022 that included the image of a beach with www.alabama.travel and “Heart of Dixie” at the bottom. Choosing one of the more than 120 different types of specialty plates offered through the Department of Revenue costs an additional $55. Proceeds from the tags generally go to the organization or group featured on the tag or back to the state’s general fund.