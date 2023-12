New Year’s Eve Street Party set for Downtown Fairhope

The downton Fairhope New Year’s Eve street party starts at 8:30 p.m. at the corner of Fairhope Ave.and Church St. Entertainment will include a live’s band, children’s activities, a football viewing area, and a ball drop and fireworks at midnight. Visitors are encouraged to arrive early to take advantage of the celebration specials offered at many of downtown restaurants.