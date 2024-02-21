Next O.B. Community Assn. potluck dinner is March 4

By Dianne McElroy

The Orange Beach Community Association, 27235 Canal Rd., Orange Beach will hold their annual St Patrick’s Pot Luck dinner on March 4 at 6 p.m. at the Orange Beach Community Center. We will have our Corn Beef and Cabbage dinner and invite you to bring a side dish or dessert and join us. Our speaker will be Police Chief Steve Brown. Look forward to seeing everyone at the March dinner.