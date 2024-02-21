Classic Rock Tribute at Performing Arts slated Feb. 22-24

“Rock-N-Roll will never die!” has been the timeless mantra of the music genre. Proving that point, the Expect Excellence Music Department is reprising “Dream On – A Tribute to Classic Rock” due to popular demand, from July’s performances. The concerts will be at the Orange Beach Performing Arts Center from Feb. 22-24. All three showtimes will be 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m. Tickets are on sale at orangebeachal.gov/performingarts. Seating is general admission and priced at $15. The P.A.C. is located at 23908 Canal Road on the eastern portion of the Orange Beach Middle/High School campus. Box office hours are 3:30-6:00 p.m. weekdays.

The 24-song setlist includes such hits as “Hotel California”, “Sweet Child O` Mine”, along with the show’s title song from Aerosmith.

The Expect Excellence theater calendar will maintain “Visions of Christmas” each winter and the debut of “Dream On” with a brand-new set list during the summer, then a reprise of the show during February. “The Wizard of Oz” just finished its Expect Excellence run Feb. 1-4.

“We had a lot to work around with “Wizard of Oz” ramping up, but we are confident in our cast being able to shake of the dust and jump right back in,” to rock-n- roll mode when the time comes to break out the guitars and drums and create the ‘80’s concert scene again,” Director Caleb Pittman said. He confirmed there is “something special” about the ‘70s-’90s era of music and performing those huge hits under the bright lights gives the cast a glimpse of the rockstar feeling during the show. “You can kind of lose yourself in it,’’ he said. “The audience letting loose and having the time of their lives makes it so much fun.”