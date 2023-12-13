Next Skins Game Tourney at Orange Beach Golf Center is Jan. 7

The Orange Beach Golf Center will hold its next Skins Game Tournament on Sunday, Jan. 7, and continue on the first Sunday of each month through April, with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. The public is welcome. Cost is $25 for members and non-members and covers closest-to-the-pin competitions and the entry fee. Registration starts at noon. More info: call 251-981-GOLF (4653). A hole-in-one, which pays $250. Free hot dogs, chips and drinks will be served prior to the tournament. The Orange Beach Golf Center is located at 4700 Easy St.. The 9-Hole, Par-3 Course is open daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the lighted Driving Range is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Info: 251-981-GOLF (4653).