Jan. 6 Swanky Gala features Fabulous Tip Tops

Auroras’ funky black tie event raises funds for local charities

By NancyMcMeekan

Lower Alabama is filled with opportunities to support local causes, but one in particular stands out as a party and cause worthy of locals’, visitors’ and area businesses’ generous participation. The Swanky Gala, hosted by Mystical Order of Aurora Mardi Gras krewe, will be an evening to remember on Saturday, Jan. 6, and tickets are now on sale.

The event, which invites “Funky Black Tie” attire, raises money to benefit Youth Reach Gulf Coast, a non-profit Christ-centered residential ministry designed to remold the values of at-risk young men between ages 18 and 22. Last year’s Swanky Gala raised over $70,000 to benefit this wonderful organization, changing the lives of many young men – and their families – in our area.

According to Donna Stump, a strong supporter of Youth Reach and member of the Mystical Order of Aurora, “This amazing non-profit offers young men a way to kick the destructive habits that have damaged their lives and loved ones, at no cost to them, as they spend a year learning how to live honest, productive and generous lives at the Summerdale-based campus.”

This year’s Gala, to be held 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. at Perdido Beach Resort’s Grand Ballroom, has individual tickets for $110 as well as a limited number of VIP/Sponsor Tables available for parties of 10 for $1600. In addition to live music by The Tip Tops, attendees will enjoy heavy hors d’oeuvres, large silent auction, live auction, Best Dressed Awards – His and Hers – and a Premium Cash Bar. The auctions offer attendees the chance to bid on exclusive items and experiences, some only available through this event. Individual tickets are $110 per person and are available on Eventbrite at eventbrite.com.