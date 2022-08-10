O.B. police find fentanyl in folded dollar bill outside station

Orange Beach police find fentanyl in folded dollar bill outside station

On 31 July 2022, at approximately 8 p.m., Orange Beach Police found a folded up dollar bill outside the police department. When the officer picked it up to log it into lost and found property, a white powdery substance fell out. The officer called for medical personnel for suspected exposure to fentanyl. The on duty supervisor responded and field tested the substance with a positive result for fentanyl. Both officers were checked by medical personnel and cleared. On further investigation into the event, Sarah Charlotte Dailey of Foley, Al., was seen on police department cameras dropping the fentanyl filled dollar bill at approximately 10:00 AM earlier in the day. Warrants were obtained for Ms. Dailey for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Reckless Endangerment. Ms. Dailey was arrested on Aug 3. Police around the country are warning people not to pick up folded dollar bills that appear in obvious places due to what might be found inside. According to the CDC, fentanyl is a powerful synthetic drug that is similar to morphine and heroin but is 50 to 100 times more potent. One can be exposed to fentanyl by inhalation, oral ingestion, or skin contact. A Sheriffs department in Tennessee took to Facebook to release a public safety notice about folding $1 bills being found with something inside of them. The post says that there have been two recent incidents where a folded dollar bill was discovered on the floor of a gas station that was positive methamphetamine and fentanyl.