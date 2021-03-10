Oyster Bay Village community will host a March 13 yard sale

If you are looking for a pot of gold, Oyster Bay Village has everything you could possibly need on Saturday, March 13 from 8 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Over 2,000 items are available for sale. Items include: housewares, linens, beddings, TV’s, stereo equipment, yard, garage, golf and much much more. The Village is located 2 1/2 miles west on Fort Morgan Road from Highway 59. Please practice social distancing and wear a mask. no checks, debit/ credit credit cards accepted at the rain or shine event

Pictured: PatsyAnne Stout, chairperson and Margaret Davis, public relations, sorting through sale items.