Pamela Chandler earns top award for Seagrass Village

Pamela Chandler, the culinary director for Seagrass Village of Gulf Shores, a senior living community in Gulf Shores, is the recipient of the 2023 SRI Management Culinary Director of the Year award.

The award recognizes Pamela’s exceptional dedication and culinary expertise in enhancing the dining experience for residents.

In that role, she has consistently demonstrated outstanding leadership, infusing passion into the creation and execution of diverse and delicious culinary offerings. Her innovative approach to culinary arts has significantly contributed to the community’s vibrant dining experience and overall resident satisfaction.

Her nomination also noted that Chandler’s ability to craft menus that cater to the diverse tastes and dietary needs of residents sets her apart as a true leader in the field. Whether curating themed events, introducing new culinary concepts, or ensuring a delightful dining atmosphere, she consistently goes above and beyond to exceed expectations.

Chandler was selected for this prestigious award from among more than 45 SRI Management communities. Info: seagrassvillagegs.com..