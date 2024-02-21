Three Choir Spring Concert March 5 at G.S. Presybyterian

The three chancel choirs of First Presbyterian of Gulf Shores, Orange Beach Presbyterian and Magnolia United Methodist Church will present a spring concert on Tuesday evening, March 5 at 6:30 p.m. The concert will feature a wide array of

selections including traditional choral literature, jazz, spiritual and contemporary music.

Highlights of the evening will include John Rutter’s “When the Saints Go Marching In,” Mark Miller’s “I Believe in the Sun” and Roger Emerson’s arrangement of Burt Bacharach’s 60’s favorite, “What the World Needs Now,” with special appearances by clarinetist Ashley Gawle and cellist Della Grigsby of Pensacola.

Accompanied by pianists Kayla Dowling and Marcia Dowdy, the concert is a collaboration of music directors Todd Dowdy (MUMC), Steve Pearce (OB Pres.) and Pam Winstead (First Pres.). The performance will take place on the campus of the First Presbyterian Church at 309 E. 21st Ave. in Gulf Shores, and is open to the public at no charge. An offering will be taken with proceeds going toward the music programs of the three churches. For more info., call 251-978-8130.