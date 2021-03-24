Perdido Optimist Club Egg Hunt April 3 at Lillian Recreational Park

By Sally McKinney

The Optimist Club of Perdido Bay will host the Annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 3 at the Lillian Recreational Park. Boys and girls ages one through 12 will meet at 10 a.m. in front of the pavilion to get instructions. After the hunt, the Easter Bunny will be available for photos, individual and family. Hot dogs and beverages will be provided for the families.

Children must be accompanied by an adult and everyone is asked to wear a mask when not able to social distance.

Thanks to area churches for donating the stuffed eggs. For information about the Easter Egg Hunt contact Jean Reed (931) 808-1043. Pictured: Brooks and Boone Kirkland with the Easter Bunny in 2019.