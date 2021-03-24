Easter Bunny will “drop” into the Flora-Bama on April 3

The Flora-Bama will host its annual Easter Egg Hunt & Kids’ Fun Day on Saturday, April 3 from noon ‘til 3 p.m. There is no charge for this family fun day and the egg hunt is divided among four different age categories to ensure fair hunting for the kids looking for thousands of eggs hidden in the beautiful white sandy beaches behind the iconic lounge on the state line. Fun with crafts, games and face painting at noon. The Easter egg hunt begins at 1 p.m. and visitors are reminded to bring their own baskets. the Easter Bunny will drop (literally) in at 1:30 p.m. and be available to greet and have pictures taken with children of all ages beginning at 1:45 p.m. The Flora-Bama is located on the Gulf of Mexico at the Florida-Alabama state line. Visit florabama.com for more info.