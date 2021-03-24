Photos with Easter Bunny offered April 3 & 4 at LuLu’s

LuLu’s in Gulf Shores will be offering photos with the Easter Bunny on April 3 & 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its iconic restaurant located under the Hwy. 59 Intracoastal Waterway Bridge on the northside of the Intracoastal Canal. As owner Lucy Buffett puts it, “LuLu’s is a state of mind, really. It’s a great escape, a great family spot. We’re all about good food, good folks, good music, and good times. A place to confirm that “life is good.”